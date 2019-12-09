3 Unique Things to do in Miami

Miami is one of my favourite travel destinations because you’re almost certain to have perfect weather year-round. There are so many fun things to do in Miami that will make you feel like you’re on vacation and a world away from the hustle and bustle of your daily life. Whether it’s your first trip to Miami, or you’ve been before, here are three offbeat things to do in Miami to really get a feel for this awesome city.

1. Venetian Pool

These stunning pools are so refreshing on a hot day in Miami. There’s a small waterfall, some caves you can enter and rocks you can climb on. It’s worth noting that you have to be at least 38″ tall or 36 months old to enter. The water is fresh, natural spring water meaning that it’s really beautiful and clean. Definitely choose to go on a hot day, because the water is quite cool. You can rent loungers, lockers and buy towels on site, but it can quickly boost the price up. Coral Cables is definitely worth a visit and Booking a car rental in Miami will make that so much easier.

2. Monkey Jungle

This is the opposite of what you’d usually expect at a zoo or animal attraction. Here, as the signage says, the moneys run wild and the people are caged. It’s a wonderful way to see these cheeky creatures in a semi-native environment. Based on a 30-acre wildlife park established over 80 years ago, there are around 30 species to be found here. The park is open daily from 9.30am until 5pm and is sure to delight visitors of all ages.

3. Neptune Memorial Reef

This place feels like a lost city under the sea which isn’t surprising when you realise that inspiration for this interesting memorial came from an artistic interpretation of the Lost City of Atlantis. 40 feet below the surface of the sea, you’ll find an eerie memorial site that seems to be a crumbling world. Located around 3 miles of the coast of Key Biscayne, the Neptune Memorial Reef was designed by a local artist, Kim Brandell. Opened in 2007, it’s designed to be a final resting place for divers or any ocean enthusiasts, but has become a wonderful place to dive. It can be a special way to visit family members long gone and if you’re interested in learning more about the burial options, check out their website here.

If you’re heading to Miami and want the flexibility of a car rental to see these great attractions and more, check out Miles Car Rental.