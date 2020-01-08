Renting a car can be overwhelming, especially the first time you do it. Whether it’s your first time or you’re a seasoned car renter, there might be a few things that can make the process easier for you. Here are my top 4 tips for renting a car:

1. Book in Advance

There are some things you can leave last minute for your holiday and sometimes find a better deal. Car rental is often not one of those things. Car rental companies have a limited number of cars, so once they’re gone – they’re gone! That can mean you end up having to pay for a more expensive car in a premium category, or you could even miss out completely if it’s a very popular holiday spot. If you need a rental car in order to have the trip you want, I would say book it at least one more before you travel. You’ll also find a lot more offers and better price points online than leaving it to purchase when you arrive in the airport, it will also save you a lot of time and stress.

2. Say no to GPS

Car Rental Companies will try to get an extra dollar out of you where they can, by trying to upgrade your car and add on services. GPS is one of those things that can be quite costly, although they’ll probably quote you a daily rate which won’t sound like a lot but over the course of your rental period will really add up. Instead of forking out money for an expensive GPS unit, instead consider using your phone with Google Maps as your own personal GPS. If you’re renting a car overseas, you’re going to want to invest in a local sim card so that you can use the maps wherever you go. This will be considerably cheaper than the GPS unit usually and also afford you with data on your phone.

3. Think About Insurance

I’m a big believer in insurance when you’re traveling, whether it’s car insurance or standard travellers insurance. There’s no faster way to ruin a holiday than by having an accident and having to pay thousands of dollars out of pocket. Worse case could be finding yourself financially ruined due to an accident you can’t afford to pay. Insurance ensures that no matter what happens, you’ll be OK. Read about the insurance options online before you book a car rental so you can find a good deal on this too.

4. Get Comparing

Using comparison websites like Trustpilot makes it easy to see what can rental company is best for you. Here are five that I’ve already researched:

1. Miles Car Rental – 4.5/5 Stars

If you’re someone who likes to get their rental car as fast as possible, so you can get out of the airport and get on the road, then this is a great company for you. Many people commented on how easy, fast and friendly the service was at Miles Car Rental. You’re going to be glad you opted for friendly service if anything goes wrong along the way and you need the company’s support.

2. Viajemos.com – 4.5/5 Stars

Many clients commented that they were loyal users of this company due to the great service and special deals available. Some reviewers even mentioned staff by name, suggesting that they received outstanding and memorable service. It really says a lot about the calibre of a company when the reviewers are so touched by the service they received that they feel the need to praise the staff.

3. Despegar.com – 4.5/5 Stars

Most of the reviews complimented how easy to use the website was and how you can book a range of services. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for your travel needs, this site can really help you out. This is a good option for those of us who are not that experienced with online booking services.

4. Rentingcarz – 4.5/5 Stars

This company has an online chat service for questions and comments, which many of the reviewers really appreciated. When you’re renting a car, you might find yourself with very specific questions, and having a company you can easily contact is a really big plus, especially if anything goes wrong.

5. Carrental8 – 4.5/5 Stars

If you’re wanting to get your feet on the road as fast as possible, this could be a good option for you. Clients commented that the service was friendly and swift, making the whole rental process really easy. Every moment you’re waiting in line trying to get your car, is time you’re taking away from your vacation.

Renting a car is a great way to transform your holiday and ensure you have an easily time getting between places. Use my 4 tips to ensure you get a great price and work with a great rental car company.