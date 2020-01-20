Heading to London? Here’s what you should do

London is a top tourist destination for a reason- it truly does offer something for everyone. If you’re planning to visit London, you can see a lot in a short amount of time. Even if you’ll just be stopping over on the way to another destination, you can use a service like Excess Baggage which will look after your bags so you can get out and explore.



Here are some of the best things to do in London:



Take a pub crawl

London is the place to be if you like pub crawls. Not only are they a great way to meet new people, but you’ll also be able to check out some of the best places to drink and socialize in the city. There are so many options available that you’ll easily find the #PerfectPubCrawl for you. Don’t miss some of London’s most infamous pubs, like The Boot, The Skinner’s Arms, and Cosy Kettle



Wander Brickland

Bricklane is such a fun place to explore, especially if you love outdoor art and graffiti. There are incredible examples of this kind of art at every turn, along with tons of cute boutiques and interesting shops where you can find a variety of different things. If you like Indian food, this is the area to get it. Either check some reviews online and book ahead, or simply wander until one of the many restaurant workers offers you a great deal.



Check out the British Museum

This museum is an architectural superstar, and also home to some of the most noted antiquities in the world. Many people consider it to be London’s best museum, and it’s completely free to visit. There are millions of artifacts here, so you’ll need to plan to see the exhibits you’re most interested in- and plan a return trip if you don’t get to see everything.



A guided tour is well worth it, and you can take a highlights and early morning tour for around 14 pounds.



Take High Tea

High Tea is a total English experience, and you’ll find options to suit every budget, along with an excellent opportunity to get dressed up. From scones to cakes, sandwiches to tea and coffee nowhere does High Tea like London. Keep in mind that this is massively popular with tourists, so you’ll often have to make a reservation in advance. If you’re only in London for a short time, consider booking well before you arrive to make sure you get a reservation.

