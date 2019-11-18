How to Spend a Long Weekend in Miami

Miami is a fantastic city with lots to see and do. If you’ve got a long weekend ahead, it’ll take some careful planning to ensure you experience everything you want without lounging too long on the beach or getting exhausted trying to see all the attractions in a limited number of afternoons. Follow some of the ideas listed in this article to enjoy spending a long weekend in Miami.

Find a Variety of Things to Do and See

Miami has lots of attractions, and since you only have a few days to take it all in, aim for a nice variety in your itinerary. Head out to Key Biscayne for a morning on the beach, and go indoors for some culture at spots like Vizcaya Museum & Gardens and the Lowe Art Museum. You can find more inspiration for things to see and do by checking this guide on how to spend a day in Miami.

Spend Half Your Time Like a Tourist and Half Like a Local

Divide your days in Miami by spending half the time visiting the area’s top attraction and the other half of it hunting for some of the city’s top hidden gems. You can invest your touristy day at attractions like Miami Seaquarium, Jungle Island, and Bayfront Park. A tour of the city is an excellent way to get introduced to Miami’s best attractions and some history of the city.

On your day searching for hidden gems, ask locals about their favorite spots. Spend a day thrifting at Stone Age Antiques or shopping and listening to local music at The Café at Books & Books. Take a break from the crowded beaches to observe some unique Florida wildlife at Manatee Bend Park.

Give Yourself Time to Relax

Though the city has lots of culture and history to explore, it’s also renowned for being a place to kick back and unwind. Give yourself time to relax, whether that means resting at one of the area beaches or spending a day at the spa in your Miami hotel.

Whatever you pick, since your goal is relaxation, try to work your way around the city’s crowds. Miami Beach may be tempting, for example, but thousands of other travelers and locals will be using their weekend for some sunbathing. Head to a spot like Matheson Hammock Park Beach instead. Set your alarm early to catch the sunrise over the Atlantic, or stay out late to enjoy the city lights in seclusion from the beach.

Mix Formal and Casual Dining

Though incredible restaurants like SuViche, a Japanese-Peruvian restaurant, and Rouge, a French-Moroccan restaurant, are unique, make sure you spend some time checking out Miami’s less-formal spots as well. Go to Cuban Guys if you spot the food truck around town, and visit OTL Miami for a filling quinoa bowl or salad. To sample some Cuban fare, head to Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop for an informal breakfast or lunch or go to Estefan Kitchen for a Havana-style dinner.

A long weekend is plenty of time to fall in love with Miami. Follow these tips to make the most of your trip and cherish your time in this fantastic city.

