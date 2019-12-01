Top Things to do in Orlando for 2020

If you’re heading to Orlando any time soon, then you’re going to want to plan your visit around some fun activities to do. Whether you’re traveling with children, or young at heart, Orlando is a wonderful place to visit. While the theme parks are one of the biggest reasons to visit, there’s so much to do around Orlando that you might not want to go home. Here are my top things to do in Orlando in 2020:

1. Outdoor Activities

If you’re a nature lover, then chances are Orlando is going to be a wonderful destination for you. The weather is pretty comfortable all year round, meaning that no matter when you’re visiting you can get out and explore nature. You can rent a paddle board at either Lake Killarney or Wekiva Island and get a work out while enjoying the beautiful scenery. If you’re a bit of a thrill seeker, you can head go on a hot air balloon ride. For the animal lovers out there, you can even swim with dolphins! If you want to do a lot of activities in nature, then it’s definitely worth renting a car so you can get around more easily. Book an Orlando car rental for some great deals.

2. Shopping

Orlando has a reputation for being a great shopping destination, with a number of huge outlet malls to choose from. My favourite mall to shop in is the Orlando Premium Outlets where you’ll find so many different brands at unbelievable prices. Chances are you’re going to spend the better part of the day shopping for bargains in the mall, so I suggest bringing a carry-on suitcase to store all your purchases and to save your arms. You’re also going to want to wear comfortable shoes, such as sneakers, because you’ll be surprised by how much walking you’ll do! Whenever I head to the outlets, I always make sure that I have a car to store all my purchases in so I don’t have to drag them around on public transport.

3. Theme Parks

No article about Orlando would really be complete without mentioning the theme parks. They’re some of the best in the world, and you can easily speak a week touring the theme parks and having the time of your life. The parks you choose will depend on your budget, how long you’re there and what age group you’re catering to. Remember theme parks are not just fun for kids, Epcot is one of Disney’s parks, but is more targeted towards adults. There are special seasonal events that change year round, but you’ll also find incredible fireworks, international pavilions and so much more. If you’re into the movies, then Universal Studios will probably appeal to you. There are two parks, so many great rides and there is something there for every age. Miles Car Rental have great rental cars so you can easily get to and from the parks quickly and on your own schedule.

If you’re heading to Orlando, make sure to add these three things to your list to ensure a wonderful vacation.