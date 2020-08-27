How to Make Moving to a New Home Less Stressful

So you’ve sold your house and you’re finally moving to a new place. Congratulations! Whether you’re upsizing for your family or downsizing as the kids move out, moving to a new home can be both exciting and challenging, but thee’s no doubt that it can also be one of the most stressful experiences.

Here are some ways you can make moving to a new home less stressful:

Be Ready

There’s nothing worse than running around like a crazy person trying to get everything organised on moving day. On the day you move you want to have everything ready to go so that all you need to do is walk into your new home and pop the champagne.

Unfortunately, all those time-consuming and tricky tasks still need to be done, which is why it’s a good idea to get started months in advance. As soon as you put your home on the market you need to make a list of all of the things you’ll need to get done so that moving day runs according to plan. If you’re moving suburbs or cities this may mean things like finding new childcare or schools for the kids, and it will also include setting up mail forwarding, getting everyone packed, and organising a moving company. Check out Shiply, which is a great way to ensure you’re getting the best priced and trusted delivery companies available.

Lighten the load

If you’re like most people, you probably have boxes and boxes of junk that you don’t need to shift to the new house. In fact, moving is a great time to lighten your load and get rid of furniture you no longer like or use, clothes you haven’t worn for years and toys that the kids have grown. Take some photos and get onto eBay and you may find that you make more money than you think off of your old stuff, or consider getting the kids involved and having a yard sale. And after all this if you are moving out from Chicago, you can hire Chicago cleaning services to help you in organizing and making sure you leave your old home spotless too.

Get Everyone Involved

There’s no reason why you should be doing all of the work yourself, so sit your family down and allocate each person a number of jobs. This will make life easier for you and also get everyone involved so they feel like they’re being useful as well. Smaller children will enjoy putting their stuffed toys and books into boxes, while older kids can help with cleaning and earn some pocket money. Your significant other should be ready and willing to divide up the hard work here, so split that list in two and make sure you’re both committed to getting everything done well before moving day.

Move in

Finally moving day has arrived, and if you’ve planned well this should be the easiest part. Once you get to your new home you probably won’t feel like cooking so treat your family to pizza in your new living room and leave the furniture organising until the next day. Put your feet up- you deserve it!