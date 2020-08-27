What You Need to Know Before Climbing Mount Snowdon in Wales

Climbing a mountain is not something to be taken lightly. Climbing the highest mountain in Wales is something to be taken even more seriously.

Although it will become a great accomplishment and an achievement worthy of a few Instagram posts, there are a few important things to take into consideration before you get ready to climb.

What do you need?

This is one of the main things that you need to think about before embarking on a climb. Clothing-wise, you should make sure you’re wearing hiking boots (preferably ones you’ve worn before, getting blisters halfway up a mountain isn’t ideal!), warm clothes (it’ll get several degrees colder as you get closer to the top), and ideally some waterproof clothing too, as you never know what the British weather can turn into. Damp clothing will make the climb a lot more difficult than it needs to be.

Along with this, you should make sure you’re carrying plenty of water to stay hydrated and snacks to eat along the way. Keep your blood sugars raised and keep drinking to try to avoid any dizzy spells. The last thing you need when you’re near the top is to feel sick. Make sure your gears are also in check, first aid and even trekking poles too!



Where do you go?

Climbing a mountain is only half, albeit the bigger half, of the battle. You’ll need plenty of rest before and after the trek, so travelling straight back home is probably not the wisest move, especially if you live far away. Your best bet is finding a place to stay that is near the beginning of the climb, and spending both the night before and the night after there (or longer if you want to keep looking at your conquest). There are lots of accommodation for your North Wales Holidays so you better not worry.

Why not go one step further by spending some time in North Wales and turning it into a fully-fledged holiday? You can relax and rejuvenate after your climb and contemplate the marvel of what you’ve just achieved… potentially with a glass of Welsh wine or a pint of Welsh beer, rounding off the full experience perfectly!

There’s plenty to see locally too, with various gorgeous sights in the near vicinity, so why not extend your climb into a full holiday? You might even fit in time to take a different route up!

Which route do you take?

There’s a huge selection of routes to take to climb Mount Snowdon. Once you’ve got an idea of your fitness level and how hard you want to push yourself, you can choose the route that best suits you.

Mount Snowdon, despite its height, is known for being one of the more climbable mountains in the United Kingdom due to its gradual incline. The potential routes that you can take include the likes of Llanberis Path, Beddgelert Path and Miners Path.

However, if you want to try the hardest path and push yourself to the limit, then the Watkin Path is advised. An eight-mile climb (for both reaching the peak and returning) that takes an estimated seven hours, it’s definitely going to get the heart pumping!

For the less experienced climbers, there’s the Llanberis Path. Although one of the longer ways to climb, it’s also deemed to be one of the less challenging, and therefore a good starting route for a beginner. A nine-mile trek (for both reaching the peak and returning) that takes an estimated six hours, it’s a great starting point.

However, with so many different routes that take you through different scenery, there’s no reason why you should only climb Mount Snowdon once – you’ve got an incredible amount of possibilities!

What are the risks?

There are risks associated with climbing Mount Snowdon, much like there are risks with most forms of exercise. If you’ve not done anything like this before, then it’s advisable to check your fitness to ensure that you won’t be pushing yourself too far.

People who have previously climbed mountains have experienced a variety of injuries, from broken limbs to heart problems, so you should make sure that you put your safety first.

Uneven terrain and less than pleasant weather can add to the danger level of the walk, so it might be worth checking the weather forecast before the climb to make sure the conditions are suitable. To do this, you can download an app or check local news to see the most recent updates. If it’s looking like it could be too icy, too windy or even too rainy, it might be worth putting off your climb until another day.

Who do you go with?

A great thing about climbing Mount Snowdon is the fact that all of the paths are well-used with many visitors each day. Although it’s always advisable to climb with a companion, this does eliminate many of the risks associated with walking alone on a variety of other mountains.

This said, it’s always good to take someone with you, be it for the social aspect or even just for moral support, so if you’ve got a fellow adventurer then why not make it a joint trip? It’ll be guaranteed to be a great conversation piece!

What happens after?

What happens afterwards is entirely up to you – it’s up to you to the point that you’re given the option to get transport back down the mountain and not have to walk all the way back! As we all know, what goes up must come down but at least who climbs up doesn’t have to climb down.

At the top of Mount Snowdon you’ll be greeted by the sight of a gorgeous café, a perfect pitstop to look around at what you’ve just done and have a pasty on the side! After this, the world is your oyster.

Feel free to take beautiful pictures or a silly selfie – just take as much time as you need (or at least until the café closes) and then who knows… you might want to do it all over again!