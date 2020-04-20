What to do in London? Travel in London on the Northern Line

Planning a relaxing and fun vacation in 2020? Craving a Sunday Roast or an afternoon tea? Love watching operas and musicals? Are you a fan of Harry Potter? London has all of these! Travel on the Northern Line in a day and get the most of your holiday in the British capital. Sit back and relax – your journey starts now!

Camden Town Station – The Markets of Camden Town

Our first stop is Camden Town, London’s fourth most popular tourist attraction. Once wharves and warehouses, Camden now has 6 distinct markets, namely Camden Lock Market, Camden Stables Market, Camden Lock Village and Buck Street Market, Electric Ballroom and Inverness Street Market.

Get off the tube, walk along Camden High Street, and you are bound to see cramped local clothing and food stores on both sides of the street. The Camden Markets are located at the end of the street near Chalk Farm Road. In the refurbished canal warehouses and workshops, you will find shops selling tea, brand new and second-hand clothing, art and craft, books, antiques and vintage accessories. You name it, the Camden Markets have it!

On the doorsteps of the markets, there are cafés on the canal where you can enjoy a relaxing afternoon, feeding the ducks and watching the boats. You can also indulge in freshly-made street food from cuisines from all over the globe.

After trying these international cuisines, why not go for a walk along the canal and visit the Pirates Castle? Another option is to hop on a waterbus and travel from Camden Lock to Little Venice along Regents Canal. A single trip takes about fifty minutes. For animal lovers, London Zoo is fifteen minutes away by boat!

Opening hours for Camden Markets: Every day from 10:00 – 18:00 (except Christmas Day)

King’s Cross St. Pancras Station – Harry Potter’s Platform 9¾

The next station is King’s Cross St. Pancras Station. Change at Platform 9¾ for the Hogwarts Express!Your magical journey awaits you – but before you run towards the wall with a trolley, remember to pose and smile for the professional photographer. House scarves are provided for photos for free and your photo can be purchased at the Harry Potter shop next door, where you can also buy soft, stuffed toys of Dobby, the house elf, your favourite wizard’s wand and of course, Bertie Bott’s every-flavour beans. It contains every flavours from banana and black pepper, to earwax, rotten egg and dirt. Get one of these as a souvenir and remember your adventure at Platform 9¾ for life!

Opening hours for the Harry Potter shop: Monday – Saturday 08:00 – 22:00, Sunday 09:00 – 21:00

(Bank holiday and Christmas opening times may vary)

London Bridge Station – London Bridge

The world-famous London bridge is five stations away from King’s Cross St. Pancras. Walk across the bridge over the River Thames and get a view of the incredible skyline, the historical Tower Bridge and The Shard, London’s 87-floor tall skyscraper. To see the major five bridges on River Thames, including Millennium, Blackfriars and Southwark, why not catch a boat trip, sightseeing cruises or a speedboat ride. You may even catch the sunset during the tour.

About ten minutes’ walk from London Bridge, you will find Shakespeare’s Globe and Tate Modern art gallery dedicated to art fans. Nearby is the Tower of London the famous royal castle, Golden Hinde a sixteenth-century flagship, Clink Prison Museum one of the oldest prisons in England and Borough Market, the oldest food market in London, and so much more.

Opening hours for London Bridge: Every day from 09:30 – 18:00 (10:00 – 18:00 on the third Saturday of each month, Christmas and New Year opening times may vary)

Tottenham Court Road Station – Oxford Street

Oxford Street is one of the most famous streets and shopping paradises in London. It is about 1.5 miles long, and it stretches from Tottenham Court Road all the way to Marble Arch, passing Oxford Circus Station and Bond Street Station. Oxford Street is lined with departmental stores, restaurants and clothing shops from JD Sports, Urban Outfitters to Jo Malone and Zara.

Alight at Tottenham Court Road Station and prepare for yet another shopping spree. There are more than 300 shops with six large departmental stores, namely Primark, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, House of Fraser, John Lewis and Selfridges.

Selfridges London is the place to be if you are in search of a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. Not only is it an iconic store housing luxury brands and excellent dining places, it boasts a great nail bar, pharmacy and opticians. It is the second largest store in London and has been awarded the status of best department store in the world for four times!

What is better than one Primark store? Two Primark stores on Oxford Street! The 4-storey Primark flagship store, located at 499-517 Oxford Street, displays all the must-have women and men fashion items and a wide range of beauty products and homewares. Not to mention it is 82,000 square feet and is truly a shopaholic’s paradise.

Opening hours for

Selfridges London: Monday – Wednesday and Friday – Saturday 09:30 – 20:00, Thursday 09:30 – 21:00, Sunday 11:30 – 18:15

Primark on Oxford Street East: Monday – Saturday 08:00 – 22:00, Sunday 12:00 – 18:00

Leicester Square Station – Palace Theatre

Our second-to-the-last stop is Leicester Square. Almost every tourist knows about China Town, M&M’s World, and the LEGO Store here, but do you know there are art performing theatres dotted all over this area of London?

Theatre Royal Haymarket, Prince of Wales Theatre, Lounge – Leicester Square Theatre, etc. offer daily musical and dance productions, operas and plays ranging from Wicked and The Woman in Black to Les Misérables and Matilda The Musical!

Palace Theatre is now showing the world famous Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be adapted for the stage. It is a story about Harry Potter and his youngest son, Albus, on an adventure against darkness. More than 14 reviewers have rated the play five stars, including The Times, London Evening Standard and Metro. As the Sunday Times says it is “The Magical Marvel we’ve been waiting for!”

Opening hours for Palace Theatre box office: Monday – Tuesday 10:00 – 18:00, Wednesday – Saturday 10:00 – 20:00 and Sunday 10:00 – 19:00 (The Palace Theatre opens one hour before the start of each performance)

Waterloo Station – London Eye

The most iconic tourist attraction, the London Eye, is our final stop. Go on the thirty-minute ride and take in the view over the River Thames! Fancy going to a haunted house? Right in front of the London Eye is another tourist attraction, the London Dungeon. If you are into nature, SEA LIFE Centre London Aquarium, with over 5,000 sea creatures, is a must-visit attraction! Shrek’s Adventure London located next to the aquarium, is highly recommended for families and children.

Opening hours for London Eyes: Almost daily from 11:00 – 18:00. However, the hours are slightly different every day, please check their website for the updated opening and closing hours.

Now, are you ready for your trip to London from Hong Kong? Fly to London now! Book your trip with Cathay Pacific, one of the top 4 global airlines of 2019 and the 5-star airline with top-notch staff and excellent services and one providing several of the best onboard products. Enjoy a safe and pleasant flight with Cathay Pacific and see you in London!